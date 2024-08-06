F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Thomas Dean Fountain Sells 851 Shares

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total value of $163,996.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

F5 stock opened at $187.14 on Tuesday. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $145.45 and a one year high of $205.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.74.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.06 million. F5 had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 21.03%. F5’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of F5 from $167.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on F5 from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com cut F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of F5 from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.89.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in F5 by 424.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in F5 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,479,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,083 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of F5 by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 73,141 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after buying an additional 31,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in F5 by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 61,801 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

