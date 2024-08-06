FactSet Research Systems Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.04 (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 1.04 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

FactSet Research Systems has increased its dividend by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 26 years. FactSet Research Systems has a payout ratio of 23.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect FactSet Research Systems to earn $17.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FDS traded up $5.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $406.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,452. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $391.84 and a fifty-two week high of $488.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $414.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $438.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $552.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.71 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 23.56%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $432.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.75, for a total transaction of $1,238,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,330,666.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.75, for a total transaction of $1,238,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,330,666.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.71, for a total value of $999,186.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,587.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,647 shares of company stock valued at $7,829,442 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

