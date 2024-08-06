FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $2.33 on Tuesday, reaching $404.17. 42,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,646. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $414.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $438.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $391.84 and a fifty-two week high of $488.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $552.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.71 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 23.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $432.00.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.71, for a total value of $999,186.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,587.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 6,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.40, for a total value of $2,712,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,336.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.71, for a total transaction of $999,186.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,587.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,647 shares of company stock worth $7,829,442. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

