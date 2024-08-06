FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.78

FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.78 and traded as high as $2.03. FalconStor Software shares last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 310 shares traded.

FalconStor Software Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 million, a PE ratio of -33.75 and a beta of 2.29.

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter. FalconStor Software had a net margin of 11.23% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%.

FalconStor Software Company Profile

FalconStor Software, Inc, a storage software company, enables enterprise customers and managed service providers to secure, migrate, and protect their data worldwide. It offers FalconStor Virtual Tape Library, a software that emulates and replaces cumbersome physical tape libraries for archive related data preservation without being replacing their enterprise backup and archive software and associated processes; FalconStor StorSafe, a long-term archive data management software; FalconStor Continuous Data Protector delivers instant data availability, and reliable recovery; and FalconStor Network Storage Server for data storage virtualization and business continuity in heterogeneous environments.

