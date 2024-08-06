FARO Technologies (FARO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FARO Technologies Stock Performance

FARO stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $14.06. 26,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,060. FARO Technologies has a 12 month low of $12.34 and a 12 month high of $24.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.09 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Yuval Wasserman sold 10,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $167,648.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,797.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 30,036 shares of company stock worth $518,303 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FARO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

