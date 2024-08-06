Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The credit services provider reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.46), Yahoo Finance reports. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $406.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.86 EPS.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Down 6.3 %

AGM stock traded down $11.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,446. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 52-week low of $140.44 and a 52-week high of $217.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Federal Agricultural Mortgage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGM

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.