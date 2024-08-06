Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Stock Price Down 6% After Earnings Miss

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $174.62 and last traded at $176.21. Approximately 53,841 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 58,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.50.
The credit services provider reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $406.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.77 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 13.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is 34.15%.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 11,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 194.2% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.
