Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $451.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Ferroglobe Stock Performance

Shares of GSM traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.84. 1,203,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,214. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.28. Ferroglobe has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.18 million, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Ferroglobe Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

Further Reading

