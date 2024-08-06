Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTEC. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 193.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $153.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $118.39 and a 12 month high of $181.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.90 and a 200-day moving average of $158.83.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

