Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:FNF traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $53.72. The stock had a trading volume of 599,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,053. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Fidelity National Financial has a 52 week low of $37.10 and a 52 week high of $56.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.94 and its 200 day moving average is $50.87. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FNF shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $4,319,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,033,670.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

