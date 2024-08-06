Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $53.94, but opened at $52.33. Fidelity National Financial shares last traded at $54.12, with a volume of 12,394 shares.

The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.03). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FNF. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.40.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $4,319,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,033,670.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.35.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

