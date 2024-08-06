Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.03-5.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.12-10.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.14 billion. Fidelity National Information Services also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.27-1.31 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 2.1 %

FIS opened at $72.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.67 and a 200 day moving average of $71.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $78.73. The company has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at $750,510.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

