Financial Analysis: Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) versus Teradata (NYSE:TDC)

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) and Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Teradata and Alkami Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Teradata alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teradata 2.31% 70.34% 5.15% Alkami Technology -17.47% -13.47% -10.21%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Teradata and Alkami Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teradata $1.83 billion 1.54 $62.00 million $0.42 69.43 Alkami Technology $297.36 million 10.17 -$62.91 million ($0.60) -51.70

Analyst Recommendations

Teradata has higher revenue and earnings than Alkami Technology. Alkami Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teradata, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Teradata and Alkami Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teradata 3 3 6 0 2.25 Alkami Technology 0 3 8 0 2.73

Teradata currently has a consensus price target of $49.25, indicating a potential upside of 68.90%. Alkami Technology has a consensus price target of $32.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.77%. Given Teradata’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Teradata is more favorable than Alkami Technology.

Risk & Volatility

Teradata has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alkami Technology has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.3% of Teradata shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of Alkami Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Teradata shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.0% of Alkami Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Teradata beats Alkami Technology on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teradata

(Get Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value. The company offers support and maintenance services. It serves clients in financial services, government, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail, telecommunications, and travel/transportation sectors through a direct sales force in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Teradata Corporation was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Alkami Technology

(Get Free Report)

Alkami Technology, Inc. offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture. It serves community, regional, super-regional credit unions, and banks. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.