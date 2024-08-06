Financial Analysis: Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) and Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB)

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI – Get Free Report) and Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and Bluegreen Vacations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 20.73% N/A N/A Bluegreen Vacations N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by institutional investors. 29.6% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 88.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and Bluegreen Vacations, as reported by MarketBeat.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and Bluegreen Vacations’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Southeast Bancorporation $75.43 million 0.00 $13.81 million $2.19 N/A Bluegreen Vacations $919.43 million 1.33 $64.39 million $3.71 19.41

Bluegreen Vacations has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Southeast Bancorporation. Heritage Southeast Bancorporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bluegreen Vacations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bluegreen Vacations beats Heritage Southeast Bancorporation on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Southeast Bancorporation

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services primarily in North and South Metro Atlanta, southeastern Georgia, and Northeastern Florida. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, home equity, mortgage, term, small business administration, commercial real estate, and construction loans; personal lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; credit and debit cards; and mobile, online, and telephone banking services, as well as cash management, courier, and remote deposit services. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Jonesboro, Georgia.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. It also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

