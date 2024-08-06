First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 903 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,064,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,740,984,000 after buying an additional 47,167 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,933,000 after buying an additional 41,793 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 186,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,120,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at $298,180,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at $180,039,000. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FCNCA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,650.00 price target (up from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,900.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,920.82.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 3.5 %

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $1,889.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,274.91 and a 12-month high of $2,174.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,766.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1,652.86. The company has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.83.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $50.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.91 by $5.96. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 15.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $52.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 195.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total value of $847,058.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,290.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

