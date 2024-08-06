First Citizens Financial Corp Has $537,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 31.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,559 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 61,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 214,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 76,410 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 15,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $787,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.8% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 13,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total value of $252,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,039.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,888.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total value of $252,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,391 shares in the company, valued at $738,039.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,808 shares of company stock valued at $17,732,125 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $159.63. 18,697,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,117,400. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.11 and a 200-day moving average of $161.69. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.21 and a twelve month high of $191.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Alphabet from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.74.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

