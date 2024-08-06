First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Position Trimmed by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,016 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,206 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of First Financial Bankshares worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,000. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 99,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 104,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 44,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 10,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at First Financial Bankshares

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.79 per share, with a total value of $27,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 943,371 shares in the company, valued at $26,216,280.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.79 per share, for a total transaction of $27,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 943,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,216,280.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sally Pope Davis bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.75 per share, with a total value of $51,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FFIN shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

First Financial Bankshares Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.84 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.06.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $184.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 51.43%.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

