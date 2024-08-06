First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.38% from the stock’s current price.

FHN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on First Horizon from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on First Horizon from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.31.

Get First Horizon alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on First Horizon

First Horizon Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of FHN stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $14.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 873,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,883,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.89. First Horizon has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $17.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.82 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of First Horizon

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in First Horizon by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 278,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 64,749 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 200,846 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at $1,019,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 57.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 426,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after buying an additional 155,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in First Horizon by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,333,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,340,000 after buying an additional 4,434,929 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Horizon

(Get Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.