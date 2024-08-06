First Mid Bancshares, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share (NASDAQ:FMBH)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Mid Bancshares in a research report issued on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Mid Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FMBH. Hovde Group started coverage on First Mid Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on First Mid Bancshares from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Mid Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

First Mid Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FMBH opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $884.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. First Mid Bancshares has a 1-year low of $25.73 and a 1-year high of $40.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Mid Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMBH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First Mid Bancshares by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,040,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,638,000 after acquiring an additional 58,456 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 29.68%.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.