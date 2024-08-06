First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $20.00 to $26.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of FSFG opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. First Savings Financial Group has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $23.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day moving average is $17.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.92 million, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Savings Financial Group stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,930 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.44% of First Savings Financial Group worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

