First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 227.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 214,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,331 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $8,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,128,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,928,000 after purchasing an additional 94,725 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,133,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 413,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,032,000 after acquiring an additional 28,627 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 325,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,440,000 after acquiring an additional 18,531 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 261,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,780,000 after acquiring an additional 33,048 shares during the period.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

HYLS stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.90. 95,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,966. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $41.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.89.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a $0.218 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

