FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $189.33.

A number of research analysts have commented on FSV shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on FirstService from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of FirstService from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of FSV opened at $168.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.74. FirstService has a twelve month low of $134.77 and a twelve month high of $177.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.29 and a beta of 1.05.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.10. FirstService had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FirstService will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of FirstService during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FirstService in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in FirstService by 8,066.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of FirstService by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

