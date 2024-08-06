FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE) CEO Tim Hwang Sells 56,319 Shares

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) CEO Tim Hwang sold 56,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $79,409.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,605,724 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,070.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tim Hwang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Tim Hwang sold 54,329 shares of FiscalNote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $77,147.18.

FiscalNote Stock Down 2.9 %

FiscalNote stock opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $3.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FiscalNote

FiscalNote ( NYSE:NOTE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. FiscalNote had a negative net margin of 48.89% and a negative return on equity of 141.98%. The firm had revenue of $32.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOTE. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FiscalNote by 196.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 82,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 54,494 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in FiscalNote during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FiscalNote by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,157,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in FiscalNote in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company also delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

