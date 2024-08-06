Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CRO Daniel P. Burkland Sells 2,637 Shares

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 2,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $114,841.35. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 130,079 shares in the company, valued at $5,664,940.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Five9 Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $40.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.07 and a fifty-two week high of $92.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.96 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on FIVN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Five9 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at $79,035,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 648,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,026,000 after acquiring an additional 358,887 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Five9 by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 788,381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,038,000 after acquiring an additional 254,467 shares in the last quarter. Kopp LeRoy C purchased a new stake in Five9 during the first quarter worth approximately $14,751,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,437,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $461,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,786 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

