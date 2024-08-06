Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Flex were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Flex by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Flex by 276.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Flex by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flex by 319.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Flex stock opened at $28.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.84 and a 12 month high of $34.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Flex from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Flex from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Flex from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

In other news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $6,492,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 294,027 shares in the company, valued at $9,544,116.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $6,492,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 294,027 shares in the company, valued at $9,544,116.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $255,129.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 175,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,373.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 804,543 shares of company stock worth $25,167,991 over the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

