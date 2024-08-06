Flushing Financial Co. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Flushing Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Flushing Financial’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Flushing Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler cut Flushing Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Flushing Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Flushing Financial Price Performance

Shares of FFIC opened at $12.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $365.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average is $13.09. Flushing Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $117.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.96 million. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 5.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the first quarter worth $3,385,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 290.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 85,139 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 183.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 81,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 52,627 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Flushing Financial in the first quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Flushing Financial in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flushing Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.00%.

About Flushing Financial

(Get Free Report)

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.