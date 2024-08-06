FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Barclays

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $62.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.81% from the stock’s current price.

FMC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on FMC from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on FMC from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.06.

FMC Price Performance

NYSE:FMC traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.43. 228,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979,006. FMC has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $92.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.75 and its 200-day moving average is $58.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. FMC had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FMC will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in FMC in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in FMC by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in FMC by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

