Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology (NASDAQ:FMST) & enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU) Head to Head Contrast

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) and Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology (NASDAQ:FMST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares enCore Energy and Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get enCore Energy alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio enCore Energy $30.39 million 20.32 -$22.39 million ($0.13) -25.77 Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology N/A N/A -$3.32 million ($0.73) -3.89

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than enCore Energy. enCore Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets enCore Energy N/A -6.37% -5.46% Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology N/A -36.90% -30.41%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares enCore Energy and Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

20.9% of enCore Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for enCore Energy and Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score enCore Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

enCore Energy presently has a consensus price target of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 100.89%. Given enCore Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe enCore Energy is more favorable than Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology.

Summary

enCore Energy beats Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About enCore Energy

(Get Free Report)

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico. In addition, it holds interest in the White Canyon District and Utah property package, including the Geitus, Blue Jay, Marcy Look, and Cedar Mountain projects located to the northwest of the White Mesa Mill at Blanding County, Utah. Further, the company holds a 100% interest in Dewey Burdock project comprises approximately 12,613 surface acres and 16,962 net mineral acres located in South Dakota; Gas Hills project consists of approximately 1,280 surface acres and 12,960 net mineral acres of unpatented lode mining claims located in Wyoming; and West Largo project consist of approximately 3,840 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico. Additionally, it holds a 100% interest in Ambrosia Lake – Treeline property consists of deeded mineral rights totaling 24,555 acres and unpatented mining claims covering approximately 1,700 acres; and Checkerboard mineral rights covering a land position of approximately 300,000 acres located in the Grants Uranium District. The company was formerly known as Wolfpack Gold Corp. and changed its name to enCore Energy Corp. in August 2014. enCore Energy Corp. is headquartered in Corpus Christi, Texas.

About Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology

(Get Free Report)

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the hard-rock exploration and acquisition of lithium properties in Canada. Its lithium properties cover approximately 43,000 acres in Snow Lake, Manitoba, and hosts a Lac Simard South property in a lithium camp situated on approximately 11,400 acres in Quebec. The company's flagship lithium lane projects, as well as its Lac Simard South project are located at the tip of the NAFTA superhighway. It also has Winston gold/silver property in New Mexico, the United States. The company was formerly known as Far Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. in January 2022. Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for enCore Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enCore Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.