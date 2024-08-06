FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) CEO Mike Slessor Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $203,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,645,913.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Monday, July 1st, Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $236,000.00.

Shares of FORM opened at $41.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.82 and its 200 day moving average is $49.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.12. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $63.63.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FORM. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in FormFactor during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FormFactor in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in FormFactor in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 3,951.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

