Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Insider Ryan Darrah Sells 761 Shares

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Darrah sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $14,512.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,812.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ryan Darrah also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Forrester Research alerts:

On Monday, August 5th, Ryan Darrah sold 3,895 shares of Forrester Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $71,122.70.

Forrester Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FORR opened at $18.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.11 million, a PE ratio of 623.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.91. Forrester Research, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $32.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FORR

Institutional Trading of Forrester Research

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $812,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Forrester Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,327,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,389,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the first quarter worth $315,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the first quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.