Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 0.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,103,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,669,000 after purchasing an additional 79,519 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 6.2% during the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 259,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 15,172 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 12.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,630,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,489,000 after purchasing an additional 174,584 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 193.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 87,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 57,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Fortis by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 440,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,411,000 after buying an additional 118,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTS opened at $41.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.60. Fortis Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.30 and a twelve month high of $42.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.431 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

