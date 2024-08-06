Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on Aug 6th, 2024

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORDGet Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ FORD opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average of $5.50. Forward Industries has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $9.40.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORDGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter.

About Forward Industries

(Get Free Report)

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.