Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ FORD opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average of $5.50. Forward Industries has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $9.40.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

