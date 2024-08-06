Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

FOX has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years. FOX has a payout ratio of 13.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FOX to earn $3.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOX stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.78. The company had a trading volume of 340,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.02. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.82. FOX has a one year low of $25.82 and a one year high of $36.06.

Insider Activity

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that FOX will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $407,006.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at $43,519,747.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $407,006.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at $43,519,747.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,788,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

