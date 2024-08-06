Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $45.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Fox Factory traded as low as $37.66 and last traded at $37.66, with a volume of 1827 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.48.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FOXF. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Fox Factory from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Insider Transactions at Fox Factory

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fox Factory

In related news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $88,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,321.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison acquired 11,250 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.30 per share, with a total value of $498,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,770,783.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $88,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,321.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 2.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Fox Factory by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $348.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $346.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

See Also

