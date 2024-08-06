Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $160.91

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$160.91 and traded as high as C$178.74. Franco-Nevada shares last traded at C$173.31, with a volume of 375,764 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Veritas Investment Research increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$149.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$186.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$250.00 to C$265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$192.18.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FNV

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 1.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$167.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$160.91. The company has a quick ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 29.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.62.

In related news, Senior Officer Adrian Wong sold 530 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$162.20, for a total value of C$85,966.00. In other news, Director Catharine Elizabeth Goddard Farrow sold 20,000 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$171.78, for a total transaction of C$3,435,562.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$51,705.21. Also, Senior Officer Adrian Wong sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$162.20, for a total transaction of C$85,966.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,606 shares of company stock worth $5,747,182. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.