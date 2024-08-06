Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT) Trading Down 14.4%

Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 14.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 1,485,968 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 2,505,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Freight Technologies Stock Down 14.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.08.

Institutional Trading of Freight Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Freight Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Freight Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 6.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Freight Technologies

Freight Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates a transportation logistics technology platform that offers truckload freight services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Its Fr8App technology platform offers an online portal and a mobile application that provide third-party logistics services to companies in the freight transportation market; a transport management solution for customers to manage their own fleet; and freight brokerage support and customer services based on the platform.

