Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FRPT. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.06.

FRPT traded up $6.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.55. 222,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,806. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 710.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.23. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $54.60 and a 52-week high of $136.35.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freshpet will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 6,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $786,742.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,337,585.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 13,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,580 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,299,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

