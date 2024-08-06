Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.99 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 1.19%. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Freshpet updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Freshpet Stock Performance

NASDAQ FRPT traded up $6.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.90. 164,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 696.71 and a beta of 1.36. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $136.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.23.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 6,548 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $786,742.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,337,585.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 13,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,580 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on FRPT. Benchmark increased their target price on Freshpet from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Freshpet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Freshpet in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Freshpet from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Freshpet

About Freshpet

(Get Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.