Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 192,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,268 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $4,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FYBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FYBR opened at $26.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.85. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $29.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 0.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Frontier Communications Parent

(Free Report)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.