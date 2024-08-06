FY2024 EPS Estimates for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Increased by Analyst

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) – Barrington Research upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cinemark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 5th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will earn $1.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.94. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Cinemark from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on Cinemark from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

NYSE:CNK opened at $25.42 on Tuesday. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $25.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day moving average of $18.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.36.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.74 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 69.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cinemark by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,556,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 696,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,819,000 after acquiring an additional 101,272 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 31,739 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,295,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,286,000 after purchasing an additional 160,200 shares during the last quarter.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

