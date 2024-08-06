FY2025 Earnings Estimate for BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Issued By National Bank Financial

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of BCE in a report issued on Thursday, August 1st. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.98 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.01. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $3.02 per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BCE. TD Securities lifted their target price on BCE from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on BCE from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BCE from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on BCE from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$50.33.

BCE Stock Performance

TSE BCE opened at C$47.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$45.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$47.27. The stock has a market cap of C$43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.44. BCE has a twelve month low of C$42.58 and a twelve month high of C$58.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.91.

BCE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.998 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 207.81%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

