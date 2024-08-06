FY2025 EPS Estimates for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Lifted by William Blair

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Arista Networks in a report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair analyst S. Naji now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $8.09 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.70. The consensus estimate for Arista Networks’ current full-year earnings is $7.29 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ANET. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.38.

Arista Networks Stock Down 1.3 %

Arista Networks stock opened at $315.18 on Monday. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $168.25 and a 12-month high of $376.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 500.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 872.7% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.29, for a total value of $7,218,305.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.40, for a total transaction of $588,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,176,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.29, for a total transaction of $7,218,305.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 207,976 shares of company stock worth $68,669,935. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

