FY2025 EPS Estimates for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) – Wedbush dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Canada Goose in a report released on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.83. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canada Goose’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Canada Goose’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $265.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.36 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 4.66%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GOOS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on Canada Goose from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James downgraded Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Canada Goose from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Canada Goose from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.07.

NYSE GOOS opened at $10.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.43. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $17.30.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,730,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,363,000 after buying an additional 21,967 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 11,876 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 243,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

