FY2025 EPS Estimates for Fox Factory Holding Corp. Reduced by Roth Capital (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Fox Factory in a report released on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.14 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.41. The consensus estimate for Fox Factory’s current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Fox Factory had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $348.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Fox Factory from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lowered their price target on Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Fox Factory Stock Performance

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $41.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fox Factory has a 52 week low of $37.48 and a 52 week high of $117.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fox Factory

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Fox Factory by 14,180.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $88,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,321.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison bought 11,250 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.30 per share, with a total value of $498,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,770,783.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $88,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,321.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

