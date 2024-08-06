FY2025 EPS Estimates for Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Decreased by Analyst

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.61 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s FY2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.03). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of C$1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.51 billion.

LUN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$19.50 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$18.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$17.42.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at C$13.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 68.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$8.18 and a 12-month high of C$17.97.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.20, for a total transaction of C$215,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.20, for a total transaction of C$215,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total transaction of C$155,831.76. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

