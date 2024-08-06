FY2025 EPS Estimates for New Gold Inc. Decreased by National Bank Financial (NYSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of New Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for New Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NGD. Cibc World Mkts upgraded New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Securities upgraded shares of New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $2.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on New Gold from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.18.

Shares of New Gold stock opened at $2.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.11. New Gold has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 1.32.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. New Gold had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $218.20 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of New Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New Gold during the first quarter worth $42,000. Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its position in New Gold by 23.3% in the second quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 26,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in New Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

