FY2027 EPS Estimates for Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Cut by HC Wainwright

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) – HC Wainwright dropped their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Ardelyx in a report released on Monday, August 5th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.31 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.41. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ardelyx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ardelyx’s FY2028 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 31.02% and a negative return on equity of 38.41%. The company had revenue of $73.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 228.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ARDX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ARDX opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. Ardelyx has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $10.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average of $7.40.

In other Ardelyx news, CEO Michael Raab sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $169,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,260,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,109,011.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert Blanks sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $226,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 324,331 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,012.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $169,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,109,011.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,182 shares of company stock worth $1,920,302 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,012,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,753 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,565,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,188,000 after acquiring an additional 97,951 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 37.2% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 118,879 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,816,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,264,000 after acquiring an additional 150,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 100.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 536,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 269,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

