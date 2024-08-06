Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 million for the quarter.

Gaia Price Performance

Shares of GAIA stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $4.30. 7,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,887. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average of $3.84. The stock has a market cap of $100.82 million, a P/E ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Gaia has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $5.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaia in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.

Further Reading

