Gaotu Techedu Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GOTU)

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 20,226 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,009% compared to the typical daily volume of 959 put options.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,360,000. Tiger Pacific Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,665,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $957,000. HCEP Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,620,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,373,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,507,000 after purchasing an additional 909,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GOTU opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of -54.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.84. Gaotu Techedu has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44.

Gaotu Techedu ( NYSE:GOTU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $131.14 million for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.19%.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Gaotu Techedu from $12.34 to $5.81 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides learning services, educational content, and digitalized learning products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers traditional online academic subject tutoring services that covers academic subjects, such as mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science for students; non-academic tutoring services; personal interest courses comprising chess learning, family relationships and education, humanities, and science courses; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, and other exams.

