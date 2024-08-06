Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Gartner by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Gartner by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total transaction of $268,578.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,090,098.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total transaction of $268,578.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,090,098.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total value of $200,241.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,558.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,126 shares of company stock valued at $16,937,420 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on IT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gartner

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $457.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.52, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $449.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $455.17. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.61 and a 12 month high of $509.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.